Former MLB legend Mark McGwire recently opened up about his indulgence in the Steroid Era of baseball in the Foul Territory podcast.

In a recent interview, McGwire sheds light upon the culture of the Steroid Era. He addresses how back when he was in the peak of his MLB career, there were no proper rules to safeguard a player from getting involved with steroids. He believes that if the rules were in place, he wouldn’t have done what he did.

In 2010, McGwire had accepted to have indulged in the use of steroid during his MLB career. He owned up to using them to recover from injuries throughout the 1990s, as well as the 1998 season.

“If there were rules in place, this stuff would have never happened. … But I can personally tell you. For me, knowing me, I didn't need to do it and I apologize for it.” – Mark McGwire said in the podcast.

Mark McGwire’s home run prowess during his MLB career

During his MLB career he represented the Oakland Athletics and the St. Louis Cardinals. In his baseball career he went on to win two World Series Championships- one while he was a player with the A’s and another while he was working as a coach with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011.

McGwire slammed 583 homers throughout his MLB career. He had garnered reputation for his home run hitting prowess. He was known as one of the most prolific home run hitters in the history of the game.

During his retirement he was placed fifth among the MLB’s best hitters. He led the Major League in homers through five different MLB seasons.

Mark McGwire had acute precision as a batter which made him deliver a .394 on-base percentage (OBP) during his baseball career. He led the majors in bases on balls twice. He created a career record for at-bats per home run ratio (10.6).