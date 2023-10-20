PWhile lots of fans and analysts are urging the New York Yankees to offload Giancarlo Stanton over the offseason, one former MLB player believes it would be the wrong decision. Stanton was acquired by the Yankees on a huge contract in 2018 and has failed to live up to everyone's high expectations of him since then. There have been plenty of rumors about the the New York team parting ways with him but former MLB catcher Erik Kratz believes that there will be plenty of MLB teams willing to sign him.

Giancarlo Stanton was selected by the Florida Marlins in the 2007 MLB Draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2010. He spent, eight seasons with the Marlins, winning the NL MVP award among several other awrads during that time and establishing himself as one of the best hitters in the league. He was traded to the Yankees ahead of the 2018 and is one of the highest paid players in their roster.

However, while his trade was then seen a huge win the Yankees, it has not proved as fruitful as they would have hoped. Stanton has undoubtedly shown flashes of brilliance during his time in New York but has been unable to maintain consistency and had struggled with several injuries. He has had an especially disappointing season this year, and with the Yankees failing to make the playoffs, many fans have seen enough of him.

However, former MLB catcher Erik Kratz gave a word on warning on the popular show "Foul Territory" that Stanton is still a valuable player:

"I promise you, if he's available for a palatable price, there will be 25 other teams ready to pick him up."

How will the New York Yankees solve the Giancarlo Stanton dilemma?

Giancarlo Stanton's contract with the New York Yankees is till 2027 and the New York team still owes the slugger $98 million until then. It is no doubt a huge contract even by their standards leaving fans and analysts wondering how their front office will tackle the problem. We have to wait and see if they decide to make a tough decision before the start of the next MLB season.

Of course, the best possible solution would be if Stanton starts performing on a regular basis: something that he's proved that he can do. Hence, there are many who still believe that the 33-year-old's best days with the Yankees are still ahed of him.