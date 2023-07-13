It has been painful and agonizing to watch the New York Yankees offense without Aaron Judge. The reigning American League MVP has not played since he suffered a torn ligament in his right toe on June 3.

After a strong start to the season, the Yankees have stumbled without their captain leading the way. They have dropped to fourth in the AL East standings, and their 49-42 record places them eight games behind the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Yankees have been guarded on Judge's health with very little information on a projected return date. Based on his injury, estimates range from a couple of days to months.

Former MLB infielder Bret Boone has provided some insight into Judge's progress and when we can expect to see the Yankees star roaming the outfield again:

"I’m hearing some grumblings he’s going to be back right after the All-Star break."

Bret Boone is the brother of Yankees manager Aaron Boone and has a close relationship with Aaron Judge. He was speaking on a recent episode of the Zach Gelb Show.

@CBSSportsRadio Bret Boone ( @theboone29 ) said he's heard some chatter about Aaron Judge coming back right after the All-Star break. Bret Boone (@theboone29) said he's heard some chatter about Aaron Judge coming back right after the All-Star break. @CBSSportsRadio https://t.co/VAnLA0G5Fj

Boone verified that his brother was not his source. He also joked that he wished Judge was more open to his advice on baseball matters.

Less than a week ago, there were reports circulating that surgery might be required for the outfielder to be back to 100%. It now appears as if Judge is willing to play through the pain to get this team back on track.

The New York Yankees are 14-17 since losing Aaron Judge to injury in early June

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park

Despite the return of former MVPs Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson the Yankees offense has struggled without Judge.

Since his injury on June 3 versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, the club is 14-17. Prior to June 3, they had a 35-25 record.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis nugget chef @jayhaykid The Yankees have a .300 team OBP entering Sunday. The last time they had a .300 OBP was 1990, and the last time it finished below .300 was 1968. The Yankees have a .300 team OBP entering Sunday. The last time they had a .300 OBP was 1990, and the last time it finished below .300 was 1968. The Yankees without Aaron Judge are the Royals. twitter.com/jayhaykid/stat… The Yankees without Aaron Judge are the Royals. twitter.com/jayhaykid/stat…

"The Yankees without Aaron Judge are the Royals." - Jared Carrabis

Judge has accounted for 15 percent of the team's home runs. That is a significant portion considering he has played in just 49 of the team's 91 games.

The New York Yankees currently ranks 28th in the MLB in batting average (.231), 29th in hits (690) and 21st in OPS (.710).

Baseball is a team game but losing a player that chipped in with 62 home runs and 131 RBIs last year will hurt any team.

