Tim Anderson, a former Chicago White Sox star, has become a free agent after the team declined his option. He was paid $12.5 million when Chicago exercised its club option for 2023. However, he will now receive $1 million as a buyout option from the club for the next season, and he has yet to decide on his future venue.

Anderson was drafted by the Sox as a first-rounder in 2013 and made his MLB debut in 2016 against the Kansas City Royals. He has been with the same franchise for eight years, winning the Silver Slugger award in 2020 and being named an All-Star twice.

MLB analyst Cameron Maybin, a former major leaguer, expressed his confidence in Tim Anderson on X.

“I’m also curious on what’s the Market for Tim Anderson?I truly believe he’s going to have a bounce back year, he still has a lot of good baseball left in him,” Maybin tweeted.

In a disappointing 2023, Anderson played 123 games with a slash line of .245/.286/.296 and a .582 OPS, with only one home run and 25 RBIs, making it his worst season since his rookie year in 2016.

The Chicago White Sox have a few options to replace Anderson at shortstop. Elvis Andrus, Zach Remillard and Romy Gonzalez are all potential replacements.

Anderson has had disciplinary issues on the field in the past, getting suspended for one game in 2019, four games in 2022 and six games this season. In addition to the declining production, this could have been a factor in the team's decision.

Tim Anderson’s time with the Chicago White Sox

Tim Anderson has been a part of the Chicago team since 2016. He has played a total of 895 games, slashing .282/.312/.422 with an OPS of .735, 338 RBIs and 98 home runs.

Although he has appeared in the postseason twice, he has never progressed beyond the division series. Anderson played three games against the Oakland Athletics in the ALWC in 2020 and four against the Houston Astros in the ALDS in 2021. In both series combined, he had just a single RBI with a slash line of .485/.485/.545 and an OPS of 1.030.

Despite his on-field incidents, Tim Anderson has decent stats, and teams that require a good infielder, particularly a shortstop, could consider the 30-year-old for the 2024 season.

