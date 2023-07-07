Former MLB player David MacKinnon took his talents to Japan this season. He says the quality of baseball in the league known as Nippon Professional Baseball is far better than American fans realize.

MacKinnon, who played 22 total games between the Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics last season in his first taste of MLB, signed a one-year contract worth $686,000 with the Seibu Lions of the NPB last December.

David MacKinnon @DCMack30 Yakyu Cosmopolitan @yakyucosmo



Players should be judged relative to their era but Ruth has nothing on Ohtani. It is pretty funny to see the same people who think NPB is worse than Triple-A turn around and say Babe Ruth is the GOAT for setting records in a pre-integration league with guys throwing 80 mph.Players should be judged relative to their era but Ruth has nothing on Ohtani. twitter.com/espn/status/16… It is pretty funny to see the same people who think NPB is worse than Triple-A turn around and say Babe Ruth is the GOAT for setting records in a pre-integration league with guys throwing 80 mph.Players should be judged relative to their era but Ruth has nothing on Ohtani. twitter.com/espn/status/16… Triple A isn’t even close. Guys that come over to the NPB from the big leagues often struggle and if they were in triple A they would light it up. People have to put more respect on the NPB. There are some unbelievable players here in Japan. The pitching especially is impressive. twitter.com/yakyucosmo/sta… Triple A isn’t even close. Guys that come over to the NPB from the big leagues often struggle and if they were in triple A they would light it up. People have to put more respect on the NPB. There are some unbelievable players here in Japan. The pitching especially is impressive. twitter.com/yakyucosmo/sta…

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After 74 games with the Lions, David MacKinnon spoke out about how American baseball fans look down on the NPB. He tweeted in relation to an ESPN post about Japanese hitting/pitching phenomenon Shohei Ohtani being derided by many MLB fans, saying that NPB is basically minor league baseball. He tweeted:

"Triple A isn’t even close. Guys that come over to the NPB from the big leagues often struggle and if they were in triple A they would light it up. People have to put more respect on the NPB. There are some unbelievable players here in Japan. The pitching especially is impressive."

David MacKinnon knows all about the minor leagues. He was selected in the 32nd round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Angels and bounced around the team's farm system for five years before finally getting his call-up on June 18, 2022.

MacKinnon saw 16 games with the Angels, batting .189 with seven singles in 37 at-bats. However, after just under two months in Los Angeles, he was designated for assignment and picked up off of waivers by the Athletics and assigned to Triple-A Las Vegas.

He was promoted to the majors once again after a little over a week in Las Vegas to replace an injured Ramon Laureano on Oakland's roster. After not getting a hit in six games with the Athletics, he was sent back to Las Vegas and then non-tendered at the end of the 2022 season.

David MacKinnon finding success in Japan

David MacKinnon #39 of the Los Angeles Angels throws to first base

MacKinnon is finding success in NPB. Playing both first and third base for the Lions, he is hitting .247 with nine home runs and 28 RBIs in 270 at-bats over 74 games.

His first NPB home run was a solo shot against the Orix Buffaloes on April 2.

Poll : 0 votes