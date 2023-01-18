"Loud Outs" co-host Ryan Spilborghs said that the defensive lineup of the Chicago Cubs is one of the strongest in the league. The arrivals of Dansby Swanson and Cody Bellinger are expected to result in major changes to the team's setup for the better. Spilborghs said:

"Defensively, they will be as strong as any team in the middle."

The Chicago Cubs have spent the past two years building their farm system after a huge roster overhaul. Swanson's addition means Nico Hoerner will be at second base after standout performances by both players at shortstop last season. This means they'll have two shortstop-capable players in the infield, which would be helpful given the restrictions on shifts being implemented in 2023.

"Taking away the shift — the more athletic, more dynamic players you can get, the better that's going to help,” Chicago Cubs manager David Ross said at the Winter Meetings. “I think it helps your pitching staff."

Spilborghs pointed out that they also have a lot more hitters in their lineup now than they did last year, along with a strong defense up the middle. He expects them to be a top-10 defensive unit in 2023, which could send them into the postseason.

Spilborghs on the Chicago Cubs lineup: "They are a postseason team"

The Chicago Cubs had a disappointing season in the center field position last year, but the arrival of Cody Bellinger promises to be an improvement. Their combination of hitters, strong defense up the middle and veteran starting pitchers makes them look like a team that will do very well this season.

Heading into the 2023 MLB season, the Chicago Cubs boast a lineup that includes Trey Mancini, Eric Hosmer, Dansby Swanson, Cody Bellinger and Seiya Suzuki. In recognition of their new lineup, their defensive efficiency looks promising with the combination of Tucker Barnhart (Catcher), Swanson (Shortstop), Hoerner (Second Base) and Bellinger (Center Field).

It looks like a well-planned team as the new recruits have been given promising multiyear contracts such as Swanson (seven years) and Jameson Taillon (four years). This follows last year's trend of spending big on Suzuki (five years) and Marcus Stroman (three years).

Though they may not be among the favorites to make it into the World Series, they certainly look more competitive than they have been in the past few years. Given the looks of the National League Central, they look primed to make it into the postseason and into the division conversation.

