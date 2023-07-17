Former St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols is off on vacation for the first time in 23 years. Pujols, who called time on his illustrious 22-seasons-long Major League Baseball career at the end of last season, put out an Instagram story to celebrate the occasion.

The 43-year-old Baseball icon, nicknamed '"The Machine," spent more than 21 years at the top level to cement himself as one of the modern-era greats. He announced his retirement in October last year while representing the Cardinals, the team he debuted for in 2001.

One of the hardest strikers in the history of the game, Pujols managed to rack up several major honors during his storied career. However, it came at a cost, as the Cardinals legend revealed he never took a vacation for the entirety of his MLB career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The MLB icon made the revelation via his Instagram handle, posting a story with the caption:

"Finally on vacation after 23 years."

Pujol could be seen donning a chic white shirt with sunglasses and a cap at the Senequier Restaurant in Saint Tropez, France.

(Picture credit: Pujol's Instagram story)

Albert Pujols' newlywed wife, Nicole Fernandez, sat beside him, wearing a fashionable top as they enjoyed the scenic destination of France. The two-time Gold Glove winner recently tied the knot with the journalist after ending his 22-year-old marriage to ex-wife Deidre Pujols in 2022.

Albert Pujols returned to Seattle for the All-Star game

Albert Pujols, who made his debut for the Cardinals in 2001 after being promoted to the big league club, returned to the team in 2022, ten years after signing for the Los Angeles Angels as a free agent.

The veteran clubber couldn't have dreamt of a better return, as his red-hot streak saw him join the 700 home run club, only the fourth player to the milestone in MLB history.

Although he has called time on his career, his love for the sport landed him a broadcasting gig in June. He lent his voice to the much-anticipated clash between the Cardinals and Pirates in June.

Albert Pujols returned to T-Mobile Park in Seattle last week as an MLB Network analyst for the first All-Star game in Seattle since 2001. Incidentally, the Cardinals legend featured in that game, his All-Star debut.

However, this time Pujols was in the Emerald City to give his insights as an analyst. He made ten more All-Star appearances after 2001, nine for the Cardinals in the National League and one for the Los Angeles Angels in the American League in 2015.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault