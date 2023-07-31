Sammy Sosa, a former MLB star, has come in for a lot of speculation and criticism over the years because of his startling change in skin tone. Sosa's once-dark brown skin has dramatically changed since he stopped playing baseball, turning almost entirely white.

The slugger, who was born in the Dominican Republic and became famous for his historic home run chase with Mark McGwire in 1998, has come under fire for his altered appearance.

In a recent nostalgic video posted on Twitter, former Astros player Brandon Puffer reminisced about the times when he saw Sosa's incredible hitting prowess. One of Sosa's 41 home runs was captured on video, demonstrating his extraordinary skill on the field.

"Extremely hard to believe that guy, in that picture, hit a bomb off me," Brandon Puffer said.

Sammy Sosa is unflinching in his defense of his appearance, even as admirers and detractors continue to wonder what factors led to his transformation. Sosa has not specifically stated what caused the change, but some people think it might have something to do with skin bleaching or other cosmetic procedures.

Sammy Sosa's contributions to baseball and his unforgettable on-field performances have left a lasting impression on the history of the game, despite his altered appearance.

Sammy Sosa not affected by criticism of change in appearance

Sosa, who was once admired for his talent on the field and his charismatic personality, is now being questioned about why he decided to change his appearance in such a dramatic way.

Sosa responded to the criticism by calling it "garbage" in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated at an opulent hotel in Dubai, where he currently resides. He claimed that the reason he is unaffected by the criticism of his skin transformation is because of his new surroundings in the United Arab Emirates.

Using a bleaching cream to lighten his skin tone was something Sosa previously acknowledged doing in 2009. Despite being upfront about his skin care philosophy, detractors and social media users have over time expressed surprise and disapproval, questioning his motivations for such a radical change.

The causes of Sammy Sosa's transformation are still up for debate, despite his insistence that using the bleaching cream was not driven by racism. According to some, it might be an act of self-expression or an effort to redefine his identity after retirement.

Despite the controversy surrounding his appearance, Sosa is unwavering in his commitment to leading a happy life.