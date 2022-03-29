Former New York Mets player debuts on a hoverbike as the skipper for a Japanese baseball club

Tsuyoshi Shinjo, formerly a centerfielder for the New York Mets, made his managerial debut for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters baseball club in Japan in a unique way, on a hoverbike. Tsuyoshi Shinjo is no stranger to the spotlight and has made himself a star in Japanese baseball, as both a player and an extravagant character. Now, as he begins his career as the skipper, the theatrics have not died down.

Tsuyoshi Shinjo, who would now like to be referred to as "Big Boss," played three seasons in the MLB with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants. With a respectable career WAR of 3.9 and 20 home runs, Tsuyoshi Shinjo returned to Japan to finish his career as a player and now comes flying into his new career as a skipper.

Seen below is a video of Tsuyoshi Shinjo making his entrance at the renowned Sapporo Dome.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Japanese baseball is setting an entirely new standard Japanese baseball is setting an entirely new standard https://t.co/V0iFuHEhDI

Former New York Mets outfielder looked calm and collected in debut as a skipper

For a long time, baseball in North America has been stagnant and stuck in its ways as tradionalists fight against any changes to the game, including the "unwritten rules" of baseball. The amazing entrance by Tsuyoshi Shinjo will be seen by these traditionalists as too much of a spectacle, taking away from the game to fulfill a self-serving desire. Those who are against this sort of fun in baseball are missing the whole point: It's fun, and baseball is supposed to be fun.

The New York Mets and every team in the MLB should pay attention to what Tsuyoshi Shinjo is doing in Japan to try to grow the game. Baseball is losing popularity in North America, with TV ratings that barely challenge the NHL and do not compare at all to the NFL or NBA. This sort of fun and technological marvel that Tsuyoshi Shinjo brings to the game will draw viewers without taking anything away from the sport.

Danny Valencia contextualized this popularity desparity between the MLB and NBA via Twitter.

Danny Valencia @dannyvalencia19 Mike Trout, the best player in the show, has 1.9 million followers on IG, playing in Los Angeles. Tyler Herro, good player for the Heat, no where near Mike trout good, has 2.3 million followers. Why? Mike Trout, the best player in the show, has 1.9 million followers on IG, playing in Los Angeles. Tyler Herro, good player for the Heat, no where near Mike trout good, has 2.3 million followers. Why?

If Mike Trout came out for his season debut on a hoverbike and then flipped his bat after a dinger, that'd bring eyeballs to the sport. That's how the New York Mets and every team should look to grow the game by taking a lesson from Tsuyoshi Shinjo and embracing fun in and around baseball.

