The ongoing drama surrounding Carlos Correa's free agency took a shocking new turn on Tuesday. While the New York Mets reportedly offered less over a six-year deal with the potential to be as much as a 12-year deal, the Minnesota Twins reportedly signed Correa to a $200 million deal that could end up being a $270 million deal.

However, reports claim that the two sides were unable to agree on "contract language." While many Mets supporters are disappointed that the team did not sign another free agent superstar, Tiki claims that anger should not be directed at the front staff.

Former NFL player Tiki Barber reacted to Correa's news and applauded Steve Cohen (owner of the Mets) for rejecting the Correa-Mets trade after a long decade.

“Whether or not you believe Steve Cohen can eat bad deals, a bad deal is a bad deal,” Tiki said. “But a reckless deal is not a bad deal. It’s a stupid, reckless deal, and Steve Cohen is too good of a businessman to do that."

Over Correa's medical issues, he said:

“Carlos Correa for 12 years was a stupid, reckless deal given the medical. If there was no medical? Whatever. If Carlos Correa sucked in five years, you know what? He sucked. It’s not because he was physically compromised or he had a question mark. If he just ends up sucking after five years, we eat that deal.

"That’s not what we’re talking about. With a medical issue, which is a real issue because multiple teams had problems with it…it becomes a reckless deal, and Steve Cohen is not a reckless businessman, period," Tiki added.

Steve Cohen drew attention after liking a tweet from a Mets fan

Cohen, the owner of the Mets, received attention on social media after he liked a tweet that stated, "Correa needs the Mets more than they need him."

Met fans? Don’t panic. In the event this isn’t a ploy remember, the Mets have options in either Escobar or a young gun in Baty. I want Carlos, but he needs the Mets more than they need him. Plus his options are shrinking. Stay the course. #lgm #nymets #MetsTwitter - Adrian160

Cohen has been the owner of Major League Baseball's Mets since 2020, with a 97.2% stake in the organization.

Steve Cohen sending messages by liking tweets?

Steve Cohen sending messages by liking tweets? - Talkin' Baseball

Cohen founded the Stamford, Connecticut-based hedge funds Point72 Asset Management and the now-closed S.A.C. Capital Advisors.

