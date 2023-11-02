Longtime Texas Rangers fan and former US President George W. Bush has congratulated the team on winning their first World Series title. The Rangers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game 5 of the World Series and Bush termed the moment, "baseball at its finest."

George W. Bush, who once owned the Rangers, released a statement in which he, along with his wife Laura, congratulated the team. The official statement reads:

"As a Texas Rangers fan, I am thrilled for Texas Rangers fans tonight. I congratulate the owners, the managers and coaching staff, the front office, and the entire organization. And of course, I congratulate the players of this awesome team on winning the first World Series in our club's history. This was baseball at its finest, and Laura and I are proud of this team."

The Texas Rangers will be relieved after a disappointing end to their regular season in which they finished second in AL West with the narrowest of margins. Post that, they swept the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card round, overcame the Baltimore Orioles challenge in the ALDS round, took out the defending champions Houston Astros in a seven-game ALCS showdown and finally defeated the Dbacks to lift the World Series title.

Bush also threw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of World Series Game 1 at the Globe Life Field.

George W. Bush and MLB crossover

The former US President has long cherished this sport having made it to the mound a couple of times before. He threw out the first pitch before Game 3 of the 2001 World Series between Arizona and New York at the Yankee Stadium during his presidency from 2001 to 2009.

The 43rd US President also threw out first pitches with his late father, President George H.W. Bush, in both Game 5 of the 2017 World Series in Houston and Game 4 of the 2010 World Series in Texas.

George W. Bush is well known in the baseball community, having previously served as the managing partner of the Texas Rangers from 1988 to 1994.