Former San Francisco Giants outfielder Hunter Pence powers Team Brooklyn over Team Los Angeles in the 2022 MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

For the first time in its 21-year history, the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball game was played under the bright lights of Hollywood. It was fitting for the exhibition match to be played in the City of Stars.

Originally, the game had been scheduled to be played at Dodger Stadium in 2020. It was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This delay didn't dampen the spirits of the participants or fans. The stars came prepared to play, and fans were happy to cheer.

A plethora of celebrities signed up for the game. Grammy-winning artist Bad Bunny, actors Bryan Cranston and J.K. Simmons, and Marvel Cinematic Universe star Simu Liu were among the stars that were present.

Softball and baseball legends were also a part of the festivities. Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim and softball legends Lisa Fernandez, Natasha Watley, Lauren Chamberlain, and Jennie Finch made appearances as well.

Hunter Pence, CC Sabathia, Andre Ethier, and Shawn Green participated as MLB legends.

Team Brooklyn outguns Team Los Angeles to win the annual MLB All-Star Celebrity Game

Needless to say, the match was entertaining. Former San Francisco Giants outfielder Hunter Pence initiated the scoring with a home run in the first inning. He then proceeded to round the bases while unveiling his San Francisco Giants undershirt. This, of course, drew boos from the crowd.

The teams went back and forth, exchanging runs in the five-inning exhibition. Two of the most memorable were created by Bad Bunny. The two-time platinum recording artist brought two legends of the game to pinch hit for him in different innings.

He first brought out Montreal Expos legend Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Then, he proceeded to summon Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz.

Bad Bunny's Team Los Angeles ultimately fell to Team Brooklyn after Hunter Pence's two home runs and WWE wrestler The Miz's solo bomb. The game ended with a score of 15-13.

