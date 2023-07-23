The Oakland Athletics fans' protest against the ownership has received support from former WWE wrestler David Heath aka Gangrel. He donned a 'Sell' shirt, lending his support for A's fan's fight.

Former WWE superstar Gangrel played the character of a vampire during his stint as the leader of "The Brood." The 54-year-old retired wrestler has become a favorite among Athletics fans after his latest Tweet.

Gangrel joined the A's fans in their protest against the Atletics' ownership, who announced plans of moving the franchise to Las Vegas. The Athletics fans started a reverse boycott following the decision.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A recent movement by the A's loyal supporters saw the fans wear green t-shirts featuring the word sell. The former leader of "The Brood" also joined the movement by wearing the t-shirt, supporting the fans' call of selling the team instead of moving to Vegas.

GANGREL @gangrel13 Wanted to show my love and support for all the #oaklandathletics fans ! My Bay Area family Marie Montalvo-Hernandez and Tony and Gabe , sent me this an I am proud to wear it and support the movement! #sell stay in Oakland! pic.twitter.com/qSeb3Shce6

"Wanted to show my love and support for all the #oaklandathletics fans! My Bay Area family Marie Montalvo-Hernandez and Tony and Gabe, sent me this and I am proud to wear it and support the movement! #sell stay in Oakland!" - Gangrel

The Oakland Athletics are nearing their move to Las Vegas

The Athletics' move to Las Vegas is reportedly in the final stages, with the ownership waiting on the design for the new ballpark. However, the A's fans are not relenting with their protests ahead of the slated move.

The A's fans displayed their anger at the All-Star Game earlier this month, starting a "sell the team" chant. Fans of other teams also chimed in to create a surreal atmosphere.

The movement has been labeled as a 'reverse boycott' as more and more Athletics fans venture to ballparks to voice their opinion. Their goal is to ensure that the franchise stays in California instead of their proposed move to Nevada.

While the fans are preparing another protest ahead of their game against the San Fransico Giants, several prominent athletes have welcomed A's move to Las Vegas.

One such athlete is NFL side Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby. He gave his opinion on the move ahead of the Battle For Vegas charity softball event on Saturday at Las Vegas Ballpark.

“I think it’s huge,” Crosby said. “Being in Oakland for a year, I got to see how that fan base was, and Oakland was incredible. They’re just going to bring more fans and more attention to the city.”

It remains to be seen if the fans can get the ownership to reverse the decision, but we will doubtless be hearing more on this story.

Recommended Video 5 Times Steph Curry Was HUMILIATED On And Off The Court!