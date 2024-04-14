Former Yankees All-Star pitcher Fritz Peterson dies at 82, cause of death unknown 

Former New York Yankees pitcher Fritz Peterson has died at the age of 82. Peterson was a 1970 All-Star and was with the Yanks from 1966 to 1974. No cause of death has been revealed at this stage.

Peterson has suffered from prostrate cancer twice in the past but survived both times. In April 2018, Peterson told the New York Post that he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease in September 2017.

During his time with the Yankees, he had a 109-106 record with a 3.10 ERA before being traded to the Cleveland Indians (now Guardians) in 1974.

The New York Yankees honored Fritz Peterson on Friday, sharing on X:

"The Yankees are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Fritz Peterson, who was a formidable pitcher and affable presence throughout his nine years in pinstripes… Peterson will be greatly missed by the Yankees, and we offer our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Susanne, and the entire Peterson family." - @Yankees

After his time with the Cleveland Indians, Peterson finished his playing career with the Texas Rangers, announcing his retirement in 1976. He retired at 34, boasting a 3.30 ERA over 11 seasons in the big leagues.

In total, Peterson went 133-131 completing 90 games out of 355 appearances with 330 starts for the Yankees, Indians and Rangers.

Fritz Peterson traded families with fellow Yankees teammate Mike Kekich in the 1973 season

During spring training in 1973, Fritz Peterson and his teammate Mike Kekich made headlines by swapping wives and children. A year later, Peterson tied the knot with Susanne Kekich, however, Mike Kekich and Marilyn Peterson’s relationship didn’t last very long.

In 2013, Peterson talked about his marriage with the Palm Beach Post:

“It's a love story. It wasn't anything dirty. I could not be happier with anybody in the world. 'Mama' and I go out and party every night. We're still on the honeymoon and it has been a real blessing.”

Peterson earned a spot in the Northern Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame in 1987 with his jersey being retired by the school in 2018.

