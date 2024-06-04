Former Yankees captain Derek Jeter sells $6.5 million listed luxurious Lakeside estate

New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter has found a buyer for his magnificent castle in Orange County, New York, according to the Daily Mail. He placed his estate up for sale in 2018, and six years later, he sold it for an unknown amount.

Jeter bought the castle-like building and the surrounding land in 2003 for $425,000. It is situated in Greenwood Lake, New York, approximately 50 miles from New York City, far from noisy and densely-populated Manhattan, where he spent most of his career.

He first listed the property for sale in 2018 for $14.5 million. He then reduced the amount in 2022 to $6.5 million.

The estate can be considered to be fitting for baseball royalty like Jeter. The property includes a guest house with six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. The property also has a game room, a sunroom, two kitchens and a baseball field-shaped infinity pool.

Infinity Pool in the Castle/ @frontofficesports/Instagram

Another important characteristic of the estate that can be highlighted is its location. There are stunning views of the water and surrounding woods. It has 700 feet of total shoreline, and the property is approximately 12,500 square feet, according to the Daily Mail. This provides lots of space to swim, row a boat, fish or simply soak up the sun near the lake.

Other notable features are the miniature Statute of Liberty, an astonishing waterfall, a tower and a garden.

Miniature Statue of Liberty | @frontofficesports/Instagram

Derek Jeter, a Hall of Famer, was a 14-time All-Star and a five-time World Series champion.

The Castle belonged to Derek Jeter’s grandfather

The castle’s history is as grand as it’s appearance. It was built in 1903 by a doctor who lived in New York named Rudolph Guidewill for his wife. Derek Jeter’s grandfather, William Connors, became the owner of the property after he was adopted by the Tiedemann family, who bought the place in 1952.

The place was then in shambles and was used as a summer camp for children where Jeter had spent most of his childhood days. When the place became available in 2003 for sale, Jeter purchased it and started its restoration.

Currently, Derek Jeter lives with his wife Hanah and three kids in a house in South Florida.

