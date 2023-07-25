When Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels assumes free agency at the end of the season, he is expected to draw offers of up to $500 million. A pitcher-hitter two-way sensation, many feel as though the generational talent in worthy of the largest contract ever.

In addition to being one of the most reliable starting arms in the league, the 29-year old is leading the MLB in triples, home runs, walks, SLG, and total bases.

"The Orioles and Diamondbacks are among the teams who have inquired with the Angels about Shohei Ohtani, per @JonMorosi

Despite his undeniable dominance, things have been less than straightforward between him and his team. Currently under a one-year, $30 million contract, owner Arte Moreno's Los Angeles Angels have been unable to lock him down to a long-term deal.

Recently, former New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia weighed in on the excitement surrounding Shohei Ohtani. However, unlike most who offer words on the Japanese stud, the stocky left-hander was not exactly singing his praises.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia How many pitches would it take for you to get a hit off of Shohei Ohtani? pic.twitter.com/52EvfFc4qv

Speaking to a reporter from Jomboy Media at Yankee Stadium, Sabathia claimed that he "definetly thinks he can get him out." Sabathia, who turned 43 on July 21, claimed that he performed well against left-handed batters throughout his career, and that Shohei Ohtani would be no different.

A 1st round pick in 1998, Sabathia began his career with the Cleveland Indians, posting a 3.21 ERA alongside a record of 19-7 in 2007 to win the AL Cy Young Award that season. He came to the Yankees in 2009, and spent a decade in the Bronx before retiring from baseball in 2019.

Over the span of his 19-season career, Sabathia held left-handed batters to a .219 average against, meaning that he might be able to hold off Ohtani's plate prowess. In his retirement, Sabathia has served as an advisor to MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, among other roles.

Shohei Ohtani trade rumors are heating up again

While Ohtani might not ever get to face Sabathia, it is undoubtedly a momentous time for him. With the August 1 trade deadline looming large, the Angels will need to make a decision soon. Although the Dodgers were originally thought to be the top contenders, the AL East-leading Baltimore Orioles are also looking like strong contenders to land the future legend.

