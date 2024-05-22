Fox's 2023 ALCS broadcast bags Sports Emmy Outstanding Playoff Coverage award for Astros vs. Rangers series

The 2023 American League Championship Series telecast on FOX was awarded a Sports Emmy on a special night honoring sports broadcasting in the television industry. In the ALCS, the Texas Rangers defeated the Houston Astros in a grueling seven-game series.

FOX was awarded the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Playoff Coverage. They were also nominated for their coverage of the NFC Championship Series between the Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers.

Others nominated were the Sugar Bowl and Rose Bowl broadcast on ESPN, MLB Postseason coverage on TBS and NFL Playoffs on NBC. Pete Macheska, producer for FOX, collected the award for the team.

The ALCS last season served some of the most hard-fought playoff baseball in the recent history of the league. It pitted the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros, who both finished with an identical 90-72 regular-season record. The Astros, however, claimed the AL West due to a better head-to-head record.

The Rangers made their way through the Wild Card and Divisional Series, while the Astros defeated the Minnesota Twins to set up the marquee clash. The Rangers won the first two games before the Astros won three, needing one win at home to make it to another World Series appearance.

But that wasn't to be, as, against all odds, the Rangers made it to the World Series, where they beat the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Rangers and Astros vying for AL West honors again

For the last few seasons, the AL West has become one of the most competitive divisions in the MLB. Apart from the Rangers and Astros, the Seattle Mariners have been contenders. The Mariners have started well this season, as they currently lead the division with a 27-22 record.

With a record of 24-25, the Rangers are narrowly behind the .500 mark. They have only won two of their last 10 games.

On the contrary, the Astros are on the upswing, with a 10-5 record in the last 15 games to help stabilize their 22-27 record. Houston had a difficult schedule to begin the season and will be facing a make-or-break moment in the coming weeks.

