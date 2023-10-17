Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez had a night to forget as the Texas Rangers took a 2-0 lead in their American League Championship Series on Monday. The Rangers won Game 2 of the series 5-4 after taking the Houston starting pitcher to the stands early in the game. Valdez made a bizarre statement after his performance in the game and insisted that he did his best, but the opposition had luck on their side.

Valdez was signed by the Houston Astros as an international free agent in 2015 and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2018. He has been an All-Star in his last two seasons in the MLB and also won the World Series with the Astros last year.

However, they have a mountain to climb after losing the first two games of their ALCS against the Rangers and their postseason hopes are in jeopardy. Framber Valdez's outing against the Texans on Monday capped up their fortune, as they put up a fight but fell short in the end. He allowed seven hits in 2.2 innings before being pulled from the game, with the Rangers scoring five runs off him on the evening. However, he believes that he did his best but didn't have luck on his side as several average hits resulted in RBIs for the Rangers:

"I think the quality of my pitches were good. I think they maybe got a little lucky. There were a couple of balls that they didn’t hit well that fell for base hits ... I tried to go as far as I could."

Jonah Heim ends Framber Valdez's night with solo home run in Game 2 of the ALCS

Houston Astros starting pitcher for Game 2 of the ALCS, Framber Valdez lasted only 2.2 innings before being pulled from the game after a disappointing performance. While he has received much of the blame for the loss, take nothing away from the impressive Texas Rangers lineup which continues to cruise through the MLB postseason.

The Rangers bats pounced on the Astros from the first inning, scoring four runs to record the highest-scoring first inning in their franchise history. Marcus Semien got them on the board after scoring on an error while Adolis Garcia, Mitch Garver and Nathaniel Lowe all recorded RBI singles in the first inning. Jonah Heim then blasted a solo home run into left field to make the score 5-1 on the night. Valdez then went on to record his sixth strikeout of the night before being pulled from the game.