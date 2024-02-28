Framber Valdez Fantasy Outlook: When should you draft Houston Astros star pitcher in 2024?

Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros will be looking to add another World Series title this upcoming season. After winning the title in 2022, the Astros ultimately fell to their in-state rivals, the Texas Rangers, in the ALCS last season. Without question, the club will be one of the favorites to represent the American League in the World Series this year.

One of the reasons why the Houston Astros are considered one of the top teams in the MLB is because of their strong pitching rotation led by Framber Valdez. The 30-year-old is coming off his second straight All-Star selection thanks to another dominant season.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"What does Framber Valdez need to do in 2024 to return to his 2022 form? "Just trust in my pitches. Be confident with them." @KHOU #Astros" - @JBristolKHOU

Over 198.0 innings in 2023, Valdez posted a 12-11 record with a 3.45 ERA and a career-high 200 strikeouts. Although his record and ERA took a hit compared to 2022, Valdez remained one of the top pitchers in the MLB. This did not only apply to professional baseball but also to fantasy baseball leagues.

The veteran starter will play a key role with the Houston Astros yet again this season. Simply being on a powerhouse team such as Houston will benefit Valdez from a fantasy perspective, as the likely level of run support should help him win games.

While Valdez should be a star again in fantasy baseball, how early should managers target in drafts this year?

Framber Valdez could provide value at the end of the 3rd round or early in the 4th round of 2024 fantasy baseball drafts

The starting pitcher position is one of the most important but unpredictable to draft in fantasy baseball. Pitchers are more susceptible to severe injuries that could completely derail fantasy managers' seasons. This makes the Houston Astros starter an intriguing target in the first couple of rounds of drafts.

This is not because he is guaranteed to avoid injury but because he has an elite upside and should be available in the third or fourth round. While he may not have the overall upside of Spencer Strider or Gerrit Cole, he could finish as a top-10 starting pitcher but come with a cheaper price tag.

Expand Tweet

"If they figure out what mental block is going on at home is it crazy to think this team could be a 100 plus winning team? Offensive MVP Yordon and I'm going to pray for the 2022 Framber Valdez return now that he has a season of experience with the new rules." - @JessCla82846155

If Framber Valdez is available at the end of the third round or the beginning of the fourth round, he can serve as a team's SP1. This will also allow managers to draft top-tier batters before worrying about their rotation. Look to Valdez as your top pitcher if you decide to go heavy on hitting in the early rounds.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.