Framber Valdez Injury Update: Astros place star pitcher on 15-day IL with elbow inflammation 

Pitchers are going down left and right to start the new season, and Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez has been the latest victim. The hard-throwing lefty was scratched from his start on Monday due to elbow soreness.

On Tuesday, the team announced that Valdez would be placed on the 15-day IL retroactive to April 6. He is dealing with elbow inflammation that the club hopes will heal on its own.

In a corresponding move, Houston recalled lefty Parker Mushinksi and selected the contract of Wander Suero. Suero has already joined the club while Mushinksi is on his way.

The Astros cannot afford to have Framber Valdez out for a significant period

The Houston Astros have already come into the season with some pitchers on the IL. Their ace, Justin Verlander, has been dealing with a shoulder injury but is nearing his return.

Aside from Framber Valdez, the club also has Lance McCullers Jr., Luis Garcia, and Jose Urquidy on the IL. McCullers is eyeing a mid-July return while Garcia is trying to return to the mound in May.

Urquidy walked off the mound of a Spring Training game after throwing 43 pitches due to a sore elbow. He is dealing with a forearm strain and has been shut down from throwing.

That is quite the barrage of injuries early into the 2024 season. Luckily, the club has had Ronel Blanco step up, but he may not be enough if some other arms do not come off the IL soon to help.

A strong rotation has always led Houston. Given the early-season injuries, the offense will have to hold it down for the time being. Watch for players like Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez to have a chip on their shoulders over the next few weeks.

