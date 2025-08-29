  • home icon
  Francisco Alvarez's wife Nahomi Rojas poses in a two-tone bikini while enjoying a relaxing beach day with the Mets catcher 

By Safeer M S
Modified Aug 29, 2025 20:31 GMT
Francisco Alvarez
Francisco Alvarez's wife Nahomi Rojas makes a stylish splash in a two-tone bikini [Image Source: IMAGN, Instagram/nahomilra1]

New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez suffered a small setback in his rehab start on Wednesday. Alavarez was hit on his left pinky finger, resulting in a fracture. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza is confident in the 23-year-old's quick return.

On Thursday, the Venezuelan slugger thanked god with a heartfelt message on his Instagram story after Mendoza's announcement. A day later, Alvarez updated fans on what he is up to during his time away from the ballpark.

The Mets catcher enjoyed a beach outing with his wife, Nahomi Rojas, and shared a snap from the trip on Friday. In the picture, Rojas embraced his wife from behind in a romantic pose, looking directly at the camera while she gazed away with an elegant smile.

Rojas wore a white shirt paired with matching shorts and sandals, while his wife wore a black-and-white bikini.

Francisco Alvarez's wife later re-shared the post on her own story, captioning it:

"The song is everything" [Translated to English from Spanish].
Instagram stories of Francisco Alvarez and Nahomi Rojas [Image Source: Instagram/franciscoalvarez.13, nahomilra1
Alvarez added Grupo Niche's classic track "Busca por Dentro" as the music for his Instagram story. Written by the band's founder, Jairo Varela, the song carries a heartfelt message about seeking true love and genuine connection beyond surface-level perfection.

Francisco Alvarez's wife, Nahomi Rojas, hadn't worn a bikini for over a year

Nahomi Rojas had not worn a swimsuit for a long time, from the onset of her pregnancy to two months after giving birth to her daughter, Renata. The first time she wore it in years was last week.

On August 19, she shared a multi-snap Instagram post highlighting her appearance in a teal-colored bikini. Due to the pregnancy and childbirth, her body had undergone many changes, which she gracefully embraced.

"Today after a year, of a pregnancy and two months postpartum, I put on a swimsuit, honestly just opened the camera I felt HORRIBLE, I didn't understand how my body could change me so much, but after a while sitting looking at the photos (others I didn't dare to upload) I think, what a body," she captioned the post [Translated to English from Spanish].
"SO AMAZING and SO WONDERFUL, by god, I MADE A BABY 😅 sometimes I forget everything that happens, and stretch marks will just be a reminder that you create a life. The body comes back and I would sacrifice it a thousand times more if my reward will be to see that face at the end 💘" [Translated to English from Spanish].
Three of the five snaps in the post were mirror selfies featuring Francisco Alvarez's wife striking different poses. The fourth photo highlighted the stretch marks on her abdomen, while the final snap captured an adorable moment of her daughter.

Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.

Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.

In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.

When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies.

Edited by Krutik Jain
