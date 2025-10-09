  • home icon
Francisco Alvarez's wife Nahomi Rojas rocks a brown two-piece activewear, posing confidently for a gym selfie

By Safeer M S
Modified Oct 09, 2025 17:00 GMT
Francisco Alvarez
Francisco Alvarez's wife Nahomi Rojas rocks a brown two-piece gym outfit

Francisco Alvarez's wife, Nahomi Rojas, is a Venezuelan model and social media influencer. Alvarez's wife gave birth to their daughter, Renata, in June. Following the childbirth, which happened via C-section surgery, Nahomi has turned her attention to regaining her fitness.

On Wednesday, Nahomi shared a mirror selfie from the gym on her Instagram story. She wore a brown two-piece activewear set, consisting of a long-sleeved crop top and high-waisted shorts. The top was form-fitting, with a ribbed texture and a zippered front.

"I fulfilled my promise," Nahomi captioned the post.

While she doesn't explicitly state what her promise was, the nature of the snap hints at fitness-related goals.

also-read-trending Trending
Nahomi Rojas' Instagram story
Nahomi Rojas' Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/nahomilra1]

In her previous Instagram story, Nahomi posed with Alvarez and their daughter. Alvarez's wife was in the same gym activewear while the Mets' backstop wore a light-colored hoodie, a baseball cap, and dark pants. Baby Renata was in a light-colored romper with a floral pattern.

Nahomi Rojas' Instagram story
Nahomi Rojas' Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/nahomilra1]

Like Alvarez, his wife is also from Venezuela. The couple's marriage has not yet been disclosed, but they have been in a relationship since at least 2023.

Francisco Alvarez gushes over wife Nahomi Rojas

Last week, Francisco Alvarez's wife, Nahomi Rojas, shared a multi-snap Instagram post from her date night with the Mets catcher. In the cover image of the carousel, Nahomi posed in an outside location, roadside.

She wore a patterned, corset-style top with a square neckline. The top was sleeveless and had a tapestry-like design. She paired it with light blue, high-waisted jeans. The next four snaps of the post were from the same location, with only her poses being different.

"You and I," she captioned the post (translated to English from Spanish).
"I love you more than you can even imagine," Alvarez commented on the post [Translated to English from Spanish].
Francisco Alvarez's comment
Francisco Alvarez's comment [Image Source: Instagram/nahomilra1]

The later photos in the post captured some affectionate moments between Nahomi and Alvarez. In three of the shots, Nahomi was seen sitting on Alvarez's lap, while the final two showed the Mets catcher playfully carrying her on his back.

