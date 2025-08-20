  • home icon
  Francisco Alvarez's wife Nahomi wears a teal bikini while embracing confidence only two months after welcoming daughter Renata

Francisco Alvarez's wife Nahomi wears a teal bikini while embracing confidence only two months after welcoming daughter Renata

By Safeer M S
Published Aug 20, 2025 13:43 GMT
Francisco Alvarez
Francisco Alvarez's wife Nahomi wears a teal bikini [Image Source: Instagram/nahomilra1]

New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez and his wife, Nahomi Rojas, welcomed daughter Renata on June 12. Rojas had extensively documented her life from pregnancy to giving birth.

She showcased a bikini look and looked confident two months after her pregnancy and postpartum period. Rojas shared multiple snaps of herself in a bikini through a five-snap Instagram post on Tuesday.

"Today after a year, of a pregnancy and two months postpartum, I put on a swimsuit, honestly just opened the camera I felt HORRIBLE, I didn't understand how my body could change me so much, but after a while sitting looking at the photos (others I didn't dare to upload) I think, what a body SO AMAZING and SO WONDERFUL, by god," Rojas captioned the post.
"I MADE A BABY 😅 sometimes I forget everything that happens, and stretch marks will just be a reminder that you create a life. The body comes back and I would sacrifice it a thousand times more if my reward will be to see that face at the end 💘."
The first three snaps were mirror selfies as Alvarez's wife looked elegant in a teal-colored bikini. She accessorised with a beautiful necklace with multiple large, decorative pendants. While she smiled in the first snap, the second carried a more serious tone.

In the third, she crossed her legs while hiding her face with her phone. The fourth snap on the post focused on the stretch marks on her abdomen, which are common for a woman giving birth, either via vaginal delivery or cesarean section.

The final snap was an adorable picture of baby Renata. Wearing footed pajamas and a headband, the baby gave a cute smile.

Francisco Alvarez's wife, Nahomi Rojas, celebrates two months of motherhood

A week ago, Francisco Alvarez's wife, Nahomi Rojas, marked two months of motherhood and shared moments from the celebration on an Instagram post. It appeared as if Rojas hit the gym with her daughter before going into a celebratory mood.

"Two months of being a mommy 🌼 💛 ✨ swipe to fall in love," she captioned the post.
The first three snaps from the post were mirror selfies. Alvarez's wife held her daughter in the first two, while the third one was solo. Baby Renata wore a yellow dress, while her mother was in a one-piece black workout suit.

The remaining snaps were taken inside the Alvarez household bedroom. There was only a large 2-shaped balloon decorated with yellow bows, a bouquet of sunflowers and a small cake with yellow frosting.

Alvarez wasn't there to celebrate, possibly due to his professional commitments. Funnily enough, he made his presence known in the comments section.

"I didn't like it, I didn't go out," Alvarez wrote.
Francisco Alvarez's comment [Image Source: Instagram/nahomilra1]

Renata attended her first MLB game a month after her birth. She was at Citi Field with her mother to watch the Mets take on the Los Angeles Angels. Alvarez paid tribute to his daughter by wearing her name on his chest protector.

