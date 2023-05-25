New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor recently expressed unwavering belief in teammate Pete Alonso's ability to achieve a remarkable milestone: hit 60 home runs in a season. Lindor's comments have sparked excitement and set high expectations for Alonso.

Lindor's praise for Alonso comes amidst a resurgence in the slugger's power at the plate. With 18 home runs in 50 games, Alonso has displayed his raw power and ability to change the course of games with one swing.

In an interview with the New York Post, Lindor confidently highlighted his belief in Alonso's potential to join the elite ranks of players who have achieved the rare feat of 60 home runs in a season in the MLB.

"I truly believe he can hit 60 homers. Pete is one of the best pure power hitters in the game. He’s not trying to hit home runs. He doesn’t have to sacrifice an at-bat to hit a home run." - Francisco Lindor said.

Alonso, the 2019 Home Run Derby champion and National League Rookie of the Year, has demonstrated his prodigious power with 53 home runs in his rookie season.

Lindor's comments reflect the Mets' unwavering support for their teammate as he continues to develop and evolve as a premier power hitter in the league.

Will Pete Alonso hit 60 homers this season?

On Tuesday, Pete Alonso showcased his power at the plate once again, hitting his fifth home run in seven games.

This impressive feat places him in contention to challenge Dave Kingman's record as the quickest player in Mets history to reach 20 home runs in a season. Kingman achieved the milestone in 51 games during the 1976 season.

Last year, Alonso joined an exclusive club by surpassing 60 home runs. That made him the first non-steroid era player since Roger Maris to do so as he set an American League record with 62 homers. Moreover, Alonso's 40 home runs last season marked the first time a Mets player achieved the milestone twice.

Notably, Alonso has found great success at Wrigley Field, hitting seven home runs in 13 games at the iconic ballpark. With his remarkable power and consistent performances, Alonso continues to leave his mark on the MLB.

As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Pete Alonso, tracking his home run tally and awaiting the possibility of witnessing a remarkable achievement in the sport.

