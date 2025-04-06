  • home icon
  • Francisco Lindor, Corey Seager, Kyle Tucker's wives react to Pete Alonso & spouse Haley's pregnancy announcement

By Karan Tyagi
Modified Apr 06, 2025 04:29 GMT
MLB: All Star-Red Carpet Show - Source: Imagn
Pete Alonso and his wife Haley are expecting their first child together (Image Source: Imagn)

Pete Alonso has been married to his longtime girlfriend, Haley, since Nov 12, 2021. The happy couple reside in Queens, New York, during the baseball season and in Tampa, Florida, during the offseason. Alonso has been playing professional baseball with the NY Mets since 2019.

On Saturday, the duo made a delightful pregnancy announcement via a series of pictures in a social media post. The couple could be seen holding the sonogram image as they lovingly embraced each other for the announcement photoshoot.

Take a look at the post here, captioned as:

"Baby alonso 2025 🤍 we can’t wait for this next chapter of becoming mom and dad."
also-read-trending Trending

Partners of many MLB ballplayers were quick to react to the joyous announcement made by Haley and Pete Alonso. The list included, Corey Seager's wife, Madisyn, Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia, Kyle Tucker's wife, Samantha, Carlos Rodon's wife, Ashley, Will Smith's wife, Cara, and Bobby Witt Jr.'s wife, Maggie.

The congratulatory comments were as follows:

"So happy for you guys 🙏🏽 🤍 "
"Congratulations 🤍 "
"Congratulations ❤️❤️ "
"Congratulations 🧡 💙 "
"Congratulations 🥰 "
"Congrats beautiful!!"
Screenshot of the comments from the Instagram post
Screenshot of the comments from the Instagram post

Alonso has kicked off the 2025 MLB campaign on a high note. He is currently hitting with a .292 batting average, with three home runs, ten RBIs, and a healthy OPS of 1.183. The four-time All-Star will hope to continue his dominant start at the plate as the eternal underdogs of baseball chase the NL pennant after falling short last season.

The Mets are currently 5-3 for the season, and with their latest win against the Blue Jays on Saturday night at Citi Field, they registered back-to-back series wins after opening the 2025 season with a series loss against the Astros in Houston.

Pete Alonso's wife, Haley, shared her excitement for the Mets superstar's 7th big league season

Pete Alonso made his MLB debut in 2019 and, since then, has only played with the NY Mets. He extended his stay in Queens during spring training after agreeing to sign a two-year, $54 million contract extension, which has an opt-out clause after the 2025 season.

During spring training in Feb., Haley shared a heartfelt post on social media showcasing her excitement for the Mets first baseman's seventh season in the big leagues. The caption on the post read:

"Excited for season 7 🧡💙 "

The Mets will look to sweep the Blue Jays in the series finale at Citi Field on Sunday.

