It's an exciting time for Francisco Lindor and his wife, Katia. Not only because the former Rookie of the Year and four-time All-Star plays shortstop for a New York Mets team considered to be one of the MLB favorites to win the World Series at sportsbooks, but also because the Liriano family is about to increase by one in June.

Lindor and his wife announced in mid-December that they were expecting another child. On Instagram on Wednesday, he showed his followers how the pregnancy is moving along with a picture of Katia exposing her baby bump while holding a bouquet of sunflowers and baby's breath.

"I lucked out" Lindor posted.

Francisco Lindor via @lindor12bc IG

Francisco Lindor already has two girls. Katia Reguero, his first, came into the world in 2020, while Amapola Chloe arrived three years later. With the addition, it'll be a party of five moving forward for the Lindor family.

Francisco Lindor beaming over additions on and off the field

With the team working hard behind the scenes to potentially bring Pete Alonso back to add more protection to the everyday batting lineup, upper management already broke the bank to sign Juan Soto to his $765 million deal. It also made several other moves to improve the roster for this season.

MLB: NLCS-New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn

It goes without saying how improved the Mets' offense will be with Soto batting atop the lineup. He comes off another MVP-caliber campaign in which he played to a career-high 7.9 WAR, scored a career-high 128 runs, took 129 walks, and launched 41 rockets into the cheap seats – also a career-high. All of it equated to a fifth Silver Slugger Award for the left-handed power hitter.

The Soto addition had Francisco Lindor beaming knowing full well what the addition of Soto brings to the team in all facets of the game.

He, however, wasn't the only notable offseason pickup. Lost in the mix was the November trade with the Tampa Bay Rays that brought Jose Siri to the Mets. His bat and ability to go get it in center field will be a welcome addition for a team in the mix to win the NL East when gauging the current betting odds to win the division at sportsbooks.

