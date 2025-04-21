Francisco Lindor drops 5-word message after Mets sweep Cardinals

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets made it four wins in four against the St. Louis Cardinals after Sunday's 7-4 win at Citi Field to complete a sweep in the four-game series.

The Mets entered the series on a two-game losing streak after consecutive losses against the Minnesota Twins. The All-Star shortstop was crucial in the Mets' sweep of the Cardinals as he delivered a leadoff home run to give his team a 1-0 lead on Sunday

Lindor went 3-for-5 in the series finale, driving in three runs for his team with his third home run of the season. Following the win, Lindor dropped a five-word message on Instagram.

"Series sweep, we keep climbing," Lindor captioned his Instagram post.

The four game winning streak improved the Mets' stronghold at Citi Field, winning nine of their ten games at home this season.

“Last year was not like this,’’ Francisco Lindor said of the feel at Citi Field. “It feels like a real home-field advantage.”

They lead the National League East with a 15-7 record after seven wins in their last 10 games.

Francisco Lindor reflects on Mets' hitting firepower.

While Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, and Pete Alonso's formidable trio is expected to do most of the heavy lifting for New York, other players have also chipped in for the team.

It was the case on Sunday as veteran slugger Brandon Nimmo came in clutch with the game tied 3-3 in the seventh inning. Nimmo added an RBI single to restore the Mets' lead, while Tyrone Taylor added another run with an RBI double in the eighth.

“When the top four guys are on it, it’s gonna be fun,’’ Lindor said. “This lineup has depth. It doesn’t have to rely on one or two guys.”

Juan Soto added the finishing touch with a two-run double as the Mets rallied for three runs in the eighth to take a 7-3 lead. The Mets will take on the Philadelphia Phillies next in a three-game series at Citi Field.

