Francisco Lindor drops 1-word reaction to being compared to baseball Hall of Famer

New York Mets star Francisco Lindor reacted to being compared to Baseball Hall of Famer John Henry “Pop” Lloyd. Although they played in different eras, both players share intriguing similarities.

On Monday, Negro Leagues Baseball Museum President Bob Kendrick drew a comparison between Lindor and Lloyd, saying:

“I love watching Francisco Lindor play. The guys who plays great defense but then bring in an offensive skillset that includes the ability to hit for average and ofcourse hit for power and it automatically reminds me of the great John Henry “Pop” Lloyd.”

Bob Kendrick also mentioned that Babe Ruth, one of the most iconic baseball stars, considered John Henry Lloyd to be the greatest player he had ever seen.

Lindor and Lloyd’s unique skill sets are what connect them. Kendrick continued discussing their playing styles, highlighting their special qualities, which include great range, soft hands, a strong arm and power.

Francisco Lindor was honored to be compared to such a legendary player and shared a post about it on Instagram with the caption:

“Amazing 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾”

(Credits: Instagram/@lindor12bc)

Both Lindor and Lloyd enjoyed successful baseball careers as shortstops. While Lindor is a prominent player for the New York Mets in the today's baseball landscape, Lloyd made his mark in the Negro Leagues during the early 20th century.

Francisco Lindor discusses potentially becoming the Mets captain

Francisco Lindor was recently asked about the possibility of becoming the fifth captain in New York Mets history:

"I do feel like I'm one of the leaders of the team, but there is a lot of leaders in there. A captain thing is something that is not up for me to decide,” Lindor said (via NorthJersey.com).

“If it does happen, it would be fantastic. It would be an honor, it would be a privilege, something that I would never take for granted, something that would put me up with the greats of this organization forever, and it would be very humbling."

"My job is not going to change. Just because I'm the captain doesn't mean I'm going to do more. I'm still going to go out there and hold guys accountable. I'm going to expect a lot out of myself, too," he added.

The last Mets captain was third baseman David Wright, who led the team from 2013 to 2018. Lindor, a well-established player with several accomplishments in New York, could have a chance to be named the franchise’s fifth captain.

