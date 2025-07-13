Francisco Lindor etches name in history alongside Derek Jeter with rare 200-200 milestone

New York Mets infielder Francisco Lindor is one of the most prolific infielders in the game. His stature as one of the best shortstops in baseball gained further momentum after a historic night on Saturday.

During the Mets' second game of the series against the Kansas City Royals, Francisco Lindor registered his 15th stolen base of the season. It took him to 200 steals in his MLB career, becoming only the third full-time shortstop to register 200 home runs and 200 steals.

He joined New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter and Philadelphia Phillies legend Jimmy Rollins on an elite list of players to reach the feat.

Francisco Lindor went 1-for-4 on the night to extend his hitting streak to seven games as the Mets completed a 3-1 win to clinch the series.

