Francisco Lindor joins Yankees icon Derek Jeter on unique HR list

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor joined New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter on an elite list after helping his team to a 4-2 win against the Chicago White Sox in the series opener on Friday.

Lindor smashed two home runs, his second multi-home run game this season. His second took him to 260 career homers, matching former Yankees captain Derek Jeter's tally.

According to MLB analyst Anthony DiComo, Lindor now has the fourth-most home runs among players with more than 60% of their careers as a shortstop.

"Francisco Lindor matched Derek Jeter on the all-time home run list tonight, with 260. That's tied for fourth-most among players who spent at least 60 percent of their careers at shortstop," DiComo shared on X.

Jeter, widely regarded as the greatest shortstop in MLB history, finished with 260 home runs and 1311 RBIs over a glittering career that spanned nearly two decades.

The perennial All-Star remained in New York for his entire career, winning five World Series titles with the franchise. Lindor will surpass the Yankees legend's home run tally in the coming days, but that's not going to be enough to challenge Jeter's MLB legacy.

Francisco Lindor joined Derek Jeter on another elite list

Earlier this month, Francisco Lindor joined Derek Jeter on another illustrious list. Lindor became only the fourth player to have at least 10 home runs in 10 of their first 11 major league seasons.

He joined Derek Jeter, Cal Ripken Jr. and Miguel Tejada on the list. Lindor is batting .278 with 12 home runs this season and has been one of the Mets' offensive leaders along with Pete Alonso. Apart from his impressive numbers, he has been a clubhouse leader for the Mets over the last couple of seasons.

