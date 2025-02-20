Francisco Lindor makes feelings clear on Mets' role in light of Juan Soto's $765,000,000 arrival

The reigning NL MVP finalist Francisco Lindor will have the New York Mets' record signee hitting behind him in 2025. Just as Lindor supported Pete Alonso and Mark Vientos in 2024, another All-Star at bat will be responsible for bringing him home.

Earlier in the offseason, the Mets signed Juan Soto on a record 15-year, $765 million deal. Soto was also an AL MVP finalist, helping the Yankees advance to the World Series before falling to the LA Dodgers.

On Wednesday, Lindor appeared for an interview with Gary Apple, Todd Zeile and Jerry Blevins on SNY at Clover Park, the Mets' spring training home in Port St. Lucie. Lindor was asked about his new teammate and his role for the 2025 season.

"I have to get on base and let him do what he does," Lindor said (5:24 onwards). "You know, he's one of the best hitters in the game, and I think he's going to be fantastic whether I'm on base or not. But my job as a leadoff hitter is to be on base, get things going for the team, and let the big guys behind me do what they do."

Francisco Lindor full of praise for Juan Soto when Mets agreed to a record deal

Earlier in December, Francisco Lindor was among the many excited to learn about Juan Soto joining the Mets in Citi Field. The Mets, who reached the NLCS in 2024, are adding the much-needed offensive star to their lineup, someone who can truly change the game.

“I said, ‘Congratulations, my brother, enjoy,’” Lindor said about his conversation with Soto after the signing. “This is fantastic for you, for your family. Have a moment for yourself, and then let’s get to work."

When asked if the shortstop had any hand in making the Soto deal happen, Lindor said that he told GM David Stearns and owner Steve Cohen he liked the idea, but that was the extent of his involvement:

“It wasn’t like, ‘Francisco Lindor made this happen,’” Lindor said. “No, that’s not how it goes. This is something that they probably talked through many times before they brought it up to me, and once they brought it up to me, I listened, and I said, ‘Well, I like the plan. Let’s see how everything plays out.’"

With everything going well for the Mets this offseason, they have high expectations to make it to the World Series in 2025.

