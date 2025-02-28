Francisco Lindor opens up on navigating societal expectations for son’s future in sports

Mets superstar Francisco Lindor is soon going to embrace fatherhood for a third time with his wife Katia Lindor. The couple have been happily married for over three years now and are already loving parents to two daughters Kalina Zoe and Amapola Chloe. They will now be welcoming a son in 2025.

Katia is the founder and host of the 'Un a Parent' podcast which discusses the not much-discussed truths about parenting. She started the podcast in August 2022 and since then it has attracted a wide amount of regular audience.

In the latest episode from the fifth season of the podcast, both Katia and Francisco Lindor discussed the societal expectations and how to aid their soon-to-be-born son to channel the pressures of being the child of an MLB superstar.

"I worry, and I've always been worried to think about that, as much as we want to avoid and do our best to keep the boy from feeling that external pressure of being your child, being the son of a professional athlete and having the expectation perhaps from society, not ours, that he will follow in your footsteps.

"I am a little worried about that pressure, maybe inevitable, no matter how much we want to avoid it. Do you think that, if he plays another sport that is not baseball, even if he plays another sport, that pressure will exist. What can we do to manage that?," asked Katia

Francisco Lindor replied to the queries from his wife, as he explained:

"Each child is raised depending on his or her personality. If the child is a person who does not tolerate so much pressure, we must find a way so that he learns to tolerate a little bit of pressure and teach him and back him up.

"If he is a child who can withstand a lot of pressure from those things already, we don't have to worry so much. Then, other things are pushed on him. It depends on his personality."

Take a look at the snippet from the podcast here:

Francisco Lindor is glad to be having a boy in his thirties

In the same podcast episode, Francisco Lindor reflected on why he felt having a boy in his thirties was a good deed for him. He also backed his opinion by stating that the complete development of his brain will aid in raising and nurturing his soon-to-be-born son.

"Thank god, I had girls. So now, if a boy comes along, I know what it's like to be a dad because if I had a boy from the beginning I would have been all over him, attacking, attacking, and I like to know that, if I'm going to have a son, it's going to be in my thirties, where I'm much more mature. My brain has already developed then now I can, if I am going to have a boy it should be now."

On the field, Francisco Lindor produced an amazing season in 2024 which earned him a nod on the All MLB Second team and a silver slugger award as the Mets marched on to the NLCS for the first time in nine years.

