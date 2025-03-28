Francisco Lindor opens up about parenting priorities for his kids

New York Mets star Francisco Lindor has started the 2025 MLB season with the aim of winning a World Series title while also being a father to two daughters and a son on the way. Last year, the 31-year-old helped lead the Mets to the NLCS after a turbulent start made the playoffs unlikely. While he aims for postseason glory on the field, his priority off the field remains his children.

Francisco Lindor was born in Puerto Rico, where he spent the first 12 years of his life before his family moved to Florida. He was selected by the Cleveland Indians in the 2011 MLB Draft and made his major league debut with them in 2015. Lindor was traded to the New York Mets in 2021 and signed a 10-year, $341 million contract with them.

While he struggled in his first season in New York, Lindor has grown stronger every season since, and his family has played a vital role in his progress. In an interview with GQ magazine this week, the shortstop opened up on the impact his wife Katia has had on him and their plans for their children, who remain their priority off the field:

“Sports and music are nonnegotiable."

"Katia's a violinist, and I play sports; they're going to do those things. I don't care how unathletic you come out, you will play sports.”

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia has changed his outlook on many things in life

While speaking to GQ, Francisco Lindor discussed his wife, Katia, her personality and how she had changed his outlook on life. Lindor went into detail, explaining the positive effects Katia has had on him:

"The world really isn’t fair, and she understands how privileged we are. I think that's what continues to push her to bring more awareness to others. She definitely taught me a lot of things. I was one of those people where I was like, ‘Ah, not my life.’ But now, being married to her, I’m like, ‘Yeah, we got to do something!’”

With the 2025 season now underway, Lindor is focused on helping the Mets achieve their goal - the World Series. The franchise has won the World Series only twice in the history of their franchise and is now chasing the third with a star-studded team.

Having added Juan Soto to their roster, expectations are high for Francisco Lindor and his team this year as they aim to improve on their performance from last year.

