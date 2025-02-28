Francisco Lindor reveals key formula for Mets to win World Series

It's been close to 40 years since the New York Mets last won the World Series in 1986. Over the years, the Mets have made multiple pushes to improve, but their drought continues, much to the fans' disappointment at the Citi Field every year.

However, it seems something special is brewing coming into the 2025 season. The Mets boast an incredible offensive lineup consisting of Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto, and Pete Alonso. All three of them are more than handy to strike fear in any opposing pitcher's mind.

During an interview at Clover Park with MLB Network, reigning NL MVP finalist Lindor shared the only way the Mets can break that drought and bring glory to Citi Field.

"We've got to stay together, and we've got to post up," Lindor said. "We've got to post. You post up every single day, and you don't back down from any challenges that come our way—which there are going to be a lot. You just have to attack them. Put your head down and attack the challenges."

Francisco Lindor made his feelings clear on Mets' enormous spending this offseason

The New York Mets weren't shy to spend big and get one of the biggest names in baseball ahead of the upcoming season. Juan Soto, fresh off a World Series campaign with the New York Yankees in 2024, made heads turn with his free agency this offseason.

The negotiations stretched out before David Stearns & Co. were able to land him on a record 15-year, $765 million deal. Another key re-signing the Mets did include was that of starting pitcher Sean Manaea, who returns on a three-year, $75 million contract. First baseman Pete Alonso also returns on a two-year, $54 million deal.

When asked about the team's spending in the offseason, Francisco Lindor said:

"Yeah, it's a lot of new faces, and a lot of money was thrown around, but rightfully so," Lindor said. "They deserve what they got, and they made their team better this year. Yeah, camp looks different, but in a good way."

Francisco Lindor single-handedly helped the Mets qualify for the postseason, where they went deep qualifying for the NLCS clash against the Dodgers, who beat them in six games.

With help now available in the form of Soto, Alonso, and others, Lindor has high expectations from the team heading into the 2025 season.

