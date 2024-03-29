When it comes to style, New York Mets superstar Francisco Lindor is certainly in a league of his own.

For Opening Day, the four-time All-Star sported a teal Neve brushed polo sweater, black cargo pants, New Balance sneakers, and a Louis Vuitton duffle bag.

"Francisco Lindor is dripped-OUT for Mets #OpeningDay" - @MLB

Never the one to shy away from attention, the shortstop certainly drew some eyes and attention with his flashy ensemble ahead of their scheduled series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The game, however, would be postponed. At least Lindor made it drip before Mother Nature made it rain.

Francisco Lindor flashes Gold Glove prowess

Amongst the many accolades that Francisco Lindor has amassed in his young career, one such distinction that he's known for is his Gold Glove-caliber talent. The 30-year-old won two Gold Glove awards and was selected to four All-Star teams with the then-Cleveland Indians.

In the game against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Dominican shortstop made an amazing play that reminded people of his skills on the defensive side of the ball.

"A nice play in the hole from Francisco Lindor to close out the second inning" - @SNYtv

In the sequence, Lindor recovered a grounder off the bat of Gary Sanchez. Instead of aiming for first base to put out the Brewers' catcher, he threw it to Jeff McNeil at second base to catch the sliding Joey Ortiz.

The play helped end the second inning with Lindor preventing Ortiz from being in a scoring position.

Even though the opening game for the squads was postponed, their starting pitchers remained the same. One-time All-Star and journeyman Jose Quintana is slated to start for the Mets in what could be his final season for the squad. The Colombian hurler signed a two-year, $26 million deal with the Mets in 2022 but has yet to establish a stable role due to injury hiccups.

On the other side of the spectrum, 2021 All-Star Freddy Peralta was named as the first game starter for the Brewers. With Corbin Burnes gone, Peralta is certainly expected to improve from his stable but mediocre 2023 campaign.

