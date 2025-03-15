Francisco Lindor's ex-teammate reveals he predicted his son's draft class within minutes after birth

For MLB relief pitcher Trevor May, an ex-teammate of Francisco Lindor with the New York Mets, recently revealed that he had predicted the draft class for his son, Mads, within 30 minutes of his birth. Not only that, May envisioned his son getting signed in the first round of the 2040 MLB Draft as well.

Trevor May, himself, was drafted out of high school by the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth round of the 2008 MLB Draft, but he was later traded to the Minnesota Twins. May made his major league debut in 2014 and played six seasons for the team. He then shared the New York Mets clubhouse with Francisco Lindor in 2021 and 2022 before calling time on his career with the Oakland A's the next season.

Earlier this week, Trevor May was one of the guests on Episode 276 of The Chris Rose Rotation podcast. May talked about predicting his son's draft class to his wife soon after she had given birth to their child.

"2040. That's his draft class," May said. "Within 30 minutes of him being in this world, I said to my wife, "What do you think the first-round slot money is going to be in the 2040 draft?"

"She'd be like, "C'mon! "But that's exactly the reaction I wanted," he laughed.

May had announced his retiremnt from baseball in 2023 online through Twitch. He later spoke negatively about Athletics onwer John Fisher and his plans to reocate the franchise to Las Vegas.

"It's formidable:" Mets legend David Wright on Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto led lineup

Lindor picked up his fourth Silver Slugger award last year (Image Source: IMAGN)

New York Mets infielder David Wright lavished praise upon Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto, expressing his delight at the team's lineup for the upcoming season. Wright was a seven-time All-Star third baseman and spent his entire 14-year major league career with the Mets.

"I'd be happy to just make this lineup," he said. "It's formidable. You have a guy, [Francisco Lindor] in my opinion, probably should've won the MVP."

"A guy who can contend for every year, and home run threats," he said regarding Juan Soto. "It's a deep lineup."

Francisco Lindor finished as the runner-up in the National League MVP voting behind Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani, with the latter delivering a historic 50-50 season. Lindor posted a .273/.344/.500 slash line during the regular season with 29 stolen bases, 73 extra-base hits, including 33 home runs, 91 RBIs and an OPS+ of 138.

