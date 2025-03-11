Francisco Lindor's pregnant wife Katia opens up on battling sickness during postseason: "Women mask, overcome and endure"

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets made a deep postseason run in 2024. They barely made it in as a wild-card team before winning the three-game series, followed by an NLDS win against the Philadelphia Phillies and finally matching up against the Dodgers in the NLCS. There, they lost in six games.

While Lindor was turning heads during that span, his wife Katia wasn't having the best of times healthwise.

On Monday, Katia shed light on the often-overlooked resilience of women. She revealed that she was dealing with severe nausea and vomiting going into the MLB postseason, yet pushed through the discomfort.

Katia posted a video where she casually sat on a couch, wearing a Puerto Rico baseball cap and a shirt with an empowering message. She said:

"Fun fact: I was experiencing the worst nausea and vomiting going into the postseason. 🫠 Women can—and often do—mask, overcome, and endure intense discomfort, sometimes so graciously that even those in the medical field don’t take our pain and symptoms seriously. 🫠"

Katia's Instagram story

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia pens emotional note on motherhood amid pregnancy

Francisco Lindor and Katia will become parents for the third time as they are set to welcome a baby boy this summer. The couple already share two daughters: Kalina and Amapola.

Last week, Katia shared a series of photos from her maternity photoshoot where she flaunts her baby bump. Along with several photos, she attached a heartfelt caption.

"Motherhood does not take away our value or define us by our looks. It transforms us, strengthens us, and reminds us that our body is much more than an object of trial; it is a testimony of life, love, and resilience," she wrote in the caption.

In the same post, Katia also advises her daughters that self-love cannot be found externally but it comes naturally as one passes through different stages of life. Lindor's wife, Katia, also runs a podcast called "The Un-a-Parent," where she talks about parenting issues.

After welcoming their daughter Kalina, the couple decided to tie the knot on Dec. 16, 2021, at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens in Miami, Florida.

