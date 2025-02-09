Francisco Lindor's pregnant wife Katia turns inspirational speaker at Harvard Business School

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia Reguero, on Saturday shared a series of snaps on Instagram from her recent trip to Harvard Business School, where she was invited as a guest speaker. Lindor and Reguero are expecting their third child together.

"I want to extend my deepest gratitude to @hu_lead for such an inspiring experience. It was a true honor to be invited as a panelist and to contribute to the growth and empowerment of some of this country’s brightest Latinas and future leaders."

"Yet, I can genuinely say I walked away having learned more from them than they may have from me. Being surrounded by such driven, passionate and hardworking women fuels my spirit and reinforces the power of using my voice for good. Moments like these affirm that I’m on the right path, drawing the right people and opportunities into my life. Here’s to many more inspiring moments ahead. Thank you for making this possible and for being part of a journey that continues to ignite my purpose!" Katia Reguero captioned her Instagram post.

Looking at snaps from the event, it appears many other influential women also made the trip to Harvard. Ecuadorian human rights activist Helena Gualinga was also snapped alongside Reguero in one of the images.

With the theme of the day being a Digital Storytelling Workshop, Katia Reguero was the perfect person to offer her valuable insights. The soon-to-be mom of three also runs her own podcast, called "Un-a-parent," where she creates content related to motherhood. Katia's goal is to help other women in her position succesfully navigate the various challenges of parenthood.

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia Reguero shares adorable snaps of her "treasures" on Instagram

On Jan. 19 on Instagram, four-time All-Star Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia Reguero, shared a series of adorable snaps featuring her two daughters, Kalina and Amapola.

"My Treasures 💝," Katia Reguero captioned her Instagram post.

After dating for a few years, Fracisco Lindor and Katia Reguero tied the knot in a picture-perfect wedding ceremony in Miami in 2021. Their two children, Kalina and Amapola, were born in November 2020 and July 2023 respectively.

