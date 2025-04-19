Francisco Lindor's walk-off homer sparks priceless reaction from wife Katia on video call

Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia is the biggest supporter of his endeavors on and off the diamond. The couple have been married for over three years now and share three kids.
The family of four got extended by one member after the birth of their youngest child and only son, Koa Amani, born on March 30. Lindor's wife and kids avidly spectate NY Mets either from the press box seats at Citi Field or at home on TV.
Katia, still in her post partum phase, nurturing for her newly born son, wasn't at Citi Field for the game between the Mets and the Cardinals on Friday. Despite not being there, she celebrated Lindor's clutch hit on the night with one of her friends on a video call from the ballpark.
Take a look at some social media images here, captioned as:
"When you can't be there but your friends got you covered. Walk off homer!!"
Take a look at the official IG post here:
"Francisco Lindor with an EPIC walk-off shot for his 250th career home run! 💣 "
The NY Mets won Game 2 of the four-game series in a thriller as their star shortstop, Lindor crushed a walk off home run in the bottom of the ninth to win the contest, 5-4. The home run was extra special as it was Lindor's 250th in the major leagues.
Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia, shared adorable snaps from Easter Egg Hunt
On Friday, Katia shared an array of snaps on social media, capturing her kids alongside their cousins indulging in a fun little Easter Egg Hunt ahead of Easter celebrations on Sunday.
Take a look at the images here, captioned as:
"Cousin crew Easter egg hunt 🐣 "
"Exhausted from so much hard work hunting for Easter eggs."
Francisco Lindor has started the 2025 MLB season decently. He has .263 batting average, with two home runs, eight RBIs, and 20 hits off 71 at-bats in 18 games this campaign.
With the win on Friday night, the Mets are now 13-7 for the season sitting atop of the NL East standings. With two games remaining in the series against the Cardinals, the home team requires just one win to complete another series win.