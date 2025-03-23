Francisco Lindor's wife Katia captures daughters Amapola & Kalina's pure joy after waking up to the 'best surprise'

New York Mets superstar Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia, shared glimpses of a wholesome family moment featuring a surprise for their children. Lindor and Katia first experienced parenthood when they welcomed their daughter, Kalina, in 2020.

A year later, in Dec. 2021, the Mets shortstop married the love of his life. The couple continued to enjoy their married life and grew their family in 2023 with the birth of their daughter, Amapola. On Saturday, Katia shared a picture of Kalina and Amapola having a heartfelt moment with their grandmother, captioned (translated from Spanish):

"Yesterday my girls woke up to the best surprise 💕 Aba arrived!!! 🤗 @uisi_r Now all that's left is for Abu to join @juan.reguero 🥰"

Katia IG (Credits: Instagram/@katia.lindor)

In the image, Katia’s mother, Maria, can be seen showing a children’s book to her grandchildren. Kalina and Amapola are both dressed in comfortable outfits while reading the book.

Katia, who also hosts a podcast titled The Un-a-Parent Podcast with Katia Reguero Lindor, once invited her mother as a special guest. The duo discussed various aspects of motherhood, with Maria sharing her own experiences as a parent.

Sharing some of her insights and advice for young mothers, Maria said:

“I guess my 60-some years of experience has taught me truthfully the mind is a beautiful thing and it needs to be taken care of. Our schools don't do it, our society doesn't do it. We're living with kids who are just they're so anxious, they're depressed. Be aware have awareness of how all of these things are affecting your children…”

Francisco Lindor revealed how he first met his now-wife Katia Reguero

In 2022, Francisco Lindor shared how he and Katia Reguero first connected. Discussing it, he said (via The New York Post):

“I messaged her on Instagram. Her picture popped up and I was like, ‘This girl is beautiful!’ We talked for three months and then I met her in Arizona ‘cause I was out there for spring training.”

“We just hung out and I was like, ‘I think she’s the One.’ At first, I was a little bit like, ‘Ahh, I don’t want to really commit,’ but I knew that she was the One.”

Lindor has been playing in MLB since 2015 and joined the New York Mets in 2021, signing a 10-year, $341 million extension with the team. Last season, he had a solid year, hitting 33 homers with 91 RBIs and winning his fourth career Silver Slugger Award.

