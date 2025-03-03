Francisco Lindor's wife Katia captures daughters Kalina & Amapola cooling it off at the pool

Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia, shared some heartfelt private moments featuring their two daughters, Kalina and Amapola. The Mets shortstop is starring in spring training practices with his team as he prepares for the upcoming 2025 season.

Ad

Meanwhile, Katia, pregnant with the couple’s third child, is relaxing with their two daughters. On Sunday, she shared glimpses of their enjoyable moments at their mansion in Montverde, FL.

Katia posted pictures for her 90.4K Instagram followers, showing Amapola and Kalina in a swimming pool. Amapola looked visibly happy, wearing pink floaties as she tried to swim.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Katia IG (Credits: Instagram/@katia.lindor)

In one image, Kalina is seen smiling and playing with her little sister while wearing swimming goggles. The background features a modern pergola with a glass railing, and beyond the pool, there are palm trees and a clear blue sky.

Ad

Trending

Katia also shared some post-swimming moments, including one where a tired Amapola is seen resting comfortably, asleep in her car seat. In another story, the little girl is wearing an adorable hoodie paired with shorts and sneakers.

Katia IG (Credits: Instagram/@katia.lindor)

She is joined by her sister Kalina, and both can be seen running and playing. Katia shared her feelings about the moment, captioning the clip:

Ad

“I am obsessed with my girls”

Francisco Lindor opens up about having a son before daughters on wife Katia’s podcast

Francisco Lindor recently joined his wife, Katia, on her podcast “The Un-a-Parent,” where they discussed various aspects of their lives, including their upcoming baby boy. Lindor also shared his gratitude for having daughters before a son, explaining his reasoning in the podcast:

Ad

"Thank god, I had girls. So now, if a boy comes along, I know what it's like to be a dad because if I had a boy from the beginning I would have been all over him, attacking, attacking, and I like to know that."

Ad

"If I'm going to have a son, it's going to be in my thirties, where I'm much more mature. My brain has already developed then now I can, if I am going to have a boy it should be now," Lindor added.

The couple publicly announced the gender of their third child through a video posted online on February 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback