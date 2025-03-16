Francisco Lindor's wife Katia captures Mets star dancing with daughters Amapola & Kalina in adorable family moment

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia, shared some heartwarming father-daughter moments on social media. Since their marriage in 2021, Katia has been a strong supporter of Lindor's baseball career. The couple has two daughters, Amapola and Kalina.

As Lindor hones his skills during spring training, he and the Mets are preparing for their regular-season opener against the Houston Astros on March 27. The team’s most recent spring training game resulted in a 4-1 loss to the Washington Nationals.

On Saturday, Katia posted an adorable clip on her Instagram story with a caption (translated from Spanish):

“It will always be an unforgettable dance when it's with Dad 😍🫶🥺”

Katia Lindor posts Instagram story IG (Credits: Instagram/@katia.lindor)

She shared a clip in which Francisco Lindor can be seen dancing with his daughters inside their home. Lindor, dressed in a sleeveless black top and gray pants, holds his little girls’ hands as they dance joyfully together. His elder daughter, Kalina, is wearing a green outfit, while the younger, Amapola, looks adorable in a pink dress.

Katia also posted a heartfelt photo of the two siblings together, captioning it (translated from Spanish):

“I can't get over this photo 🥺💛”

The image shows the sisters in matching outfits, with Kalina sweetly embracing and posing with her younger sister.

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia shares her February recap post

After a solid 2024 season, Francisco Lindor is set to enter the fourth year of his 10-year, $341 million contract with the New York Mets.

On Saturday, Lindor's wife, Katia, shared several snapshots of her best moments from February with her Instagram followers. She captioned the post:

“February recap 💕❤️”

One image shows the entire Lindor family posing for a picture while enjoying a night out at a scenic location. Another captures a heartwarming moment of Amapola resting in her father’s arms while holding a plush toy dog, as Lindor is seen using his phone.

Katia also posted a clip of herself practicing the violin and shared glimpses of her visit to Harvard last month. Another video featured Kalina and Amapola playing and dancing to the sound of their mother’s violin.

