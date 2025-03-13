Francisco Lindor's wife Katia celebrates as Mets star earns spot among baseball’s finest in the 2000s

New York Mets superstar Francisco Lindor’s wife Katia celebrated her husband’s achievement of earning a spot on the list of the finest baseball players of the 2000s. Lindor and Katia got married in December 2021.

Katia hosts a podcast, “The Un-a-Parent,” where she discusses various aspects of parenting and often shares insights into her family’s personal life. She also has an impressive 90.4K following on Instagram where she posts about various aspects of her life, from attending social events to sharing fun moments with her two daughters.

On Thursday, Katia shared a post featuring MLB’s rankings from their “best players of the 2000s… so far” list.

Katia IG (Credits: Instagram/@katia.lindor)

Francisco Lindor was recognized as the top shortstop among other solid players in different positions. Lindor has a career WAR of 49.6 and is coming off a stellar season, posting a .273 batting average, an .844 OPS, and 33 home runs.

Along with Lindor’s achievement, Katia also shared some wholesome family moments featuring their daughters, Kalina and Amapola. She posted a picture of her elder daughter, Kalina, posing with her cousins.

“Cousin’s pool day,” she captioned the post.

Katia IG (Credits: Instagram/@katia.lindor)

In the image, the three little girls can be seen posing in pink swimsuits and sunglasses. Katia also shared a picture of her younger daughter, Amapola, writing:

“Can’t leave out the smallest of the bunch”

The snapshot featured Amapola wearing an adorable swimsuit while holding her sunglasses.

Francisco Lindor’s wife Katia shares pictures from her last spring training game

Francisco Lindor’s wife, Katia, attended the New York Mets' game against the Washington Nationals on Sunday. Lindor was the leadoff batter and had three at-bats, scoring one run to help his team clinch a 7-6 victory over the Nationals.

Katia shared an image from the game on Instagram on Sunday.

"First (and probably last) spring training game for me this season🤰🏽," she captioned the post (translated from Spanish).

Katia IG (Credits: Instagram/@katia.lindor)

The image featured a glimpse of Clover Park with Amapola also visible sitting with her mother.

