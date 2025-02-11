Francisco Lindor's wife Katia drops 2-word reaction to Mets superstar ahead of Spring Training

Francisco Lindor has joined the New York Mets' Spring Training camp in Port St. Lucie for the 2025 season after the ambitious club went all-out in the offseason to bring in stars like Juan Soto and Pete Alonso.

The Mets went to the NLCS after being tabbed as an underdog to begin the season. Lindor was a key reason for the deep postseason run and even making the postseason in the first place. He came second in NL MVP voting behind winner Shohei Ohtani in 2024.

On Sunday, Lindor's wife Katia re-shared a photo of the shortstop from the Mets' training camp. In the photos, Lindor can be seen having a cheerful smile while in a conversation.

She had a two-word reaction to it:

"Mr. Smile," she wrote.

Katia's Instagram story (Source: @katia.lindor/Instagram)

Earlier in the day, SNYTV posted highlights from the training session where fans could see the likes of Francisco Alvarez, Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor and Nick Madrigal hitting in the cage.

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia re-shares important parenting tips

Francisco Lindor and Katia are parents to two daughters: Kalina and Amapola. Both of them are often seen at Citi Field, cheering their father on, who makes sure to put on a spectacle for them.

Apart from being a mother, Katia also runs a successful podcast named "The Un-a-Parent" where she discusses the "unapparent truths of parenting." She also uses her social media to voice for the same.

On Sunday, she shared some tips from Tom Piccirilli on how to raise daughters.

"Two-thirds of girls are told they're too loud or opinionated. The words we use shape their view of gender roles, so it's important to be mindful of how we describe girls and boys. For example, we should emphasize that girls can be just as brave as boys, and boys can be just as caring as girls," the post shared by Katia read.

In another post, Katia captioned it:

"Research shows that when girls learn to challenge stereotypes, they're less likely to internalize negative messages. Start conversations about real life, movies, and media to help them think critically."

Katia's Instagram story (Source: @katia.lindor/Instagram)

Both of these posts shed light on breaking parenting stereotypes when it comes to raising daughters. Katia, being a parent of two daughters herself, seems to be standing in support of this advice.

