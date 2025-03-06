Francisco Lindor's wife Katia drops hilarious reaction to Mets star's dual persona batting session

New York Mets player Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia Reguero, reacted to her husband’s batting session for a Marucci Sports ad. While Lindor has been participating in on-field activities to prepare for the 2025 season with his team, he took some time to film a promotional clip at the Mets’ facility.

Lindor has been married to Katia, his biggest supporter in his personal and professional life, since 2021. On Wednesday, she shared a clip of her husband promoting Marucci’s Lindy12 Pro Model wood bat, captioning it:

“The Parent Trap switch hitter remix 😂 Why did my mind go to the fencing match... iykyk”

Katia IG (Credits: Instagram/@katia.lindor)

The clip features two versions of Francisco Lindor competing against each other in a batting session while holding the Lindy12 Pro Model wood bat. The Lindy12 bat of Marucci Sports is inspired by Lindor and includes unique features, such as a bell-shaped knob that’s slightly flared, a thin handle, and a medium barrel.

Francisco Lindor is one of the most prominent players in baseball, currently playing for the New York Mets since being traded from the Cleveland Indians in 2021. In March 2021, Lindor and the Mets agreed to a 10-year, $341 million contract extension.

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia shares glimpses of her special “The Un-a-Parent” podcast episode

On Tuesday, Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia, opened up about the latest episode of her podcast, The Un-a-Parent. Sharing a clip of herself, she wrote in the caption (translated from Spanish):

"We recorded a beautiful episode today on @theunaparent 🤎 Can't wait for it to come out!"

Kalina IG (Credits: Instagram/@katia.lindor)

In the clip, Katia is seen wearing a beige cardigan, sitting comfortably while placing her hand on her baby bump. In another Instagram Story, she revealed the special guests of the episode, captioning the clip (translated):

“I was not ready for this. It's too much. Cutest content of the week. @theunaparent”

The video features Katia and Lindor’s two daughters, Kalina and Amapola, sitting on a couch in a podcast setting, wearing headphones and holding microphones. After welcoming Kalina in 2020 and Amapola in 2023, the couple is now expecting their third child, an announcement they made in December.

