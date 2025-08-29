Francisco Lindor’s wife Katia drops playful message with date night snaps at US Open with Mr. Smile and son Koa

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia, shared a snapshot of Wednesday's outing at the US Open. The tennis tournament took place at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens.Katia Lindor shared the story of the tennis tournament on her social media platform. The first story snapped a couple’s day out, where both wore classic shades; Katia was dressed in blue while Francisco wore a blazer with a white shirt paired with jeans.Katia wrote, &quot;Went on a date today,&quot; and also tagged her husband, Francisco.In the second story, she featured her son Koa, who was born in March 2025, capturing a candid moment of Francisco holding the little champ. Koa wore a blue striped baby suit.Katia captioned it, &quot;With Koa.&quot;Another story captured Francisco in a candid shot from the live broadcast. The glare Mr. Smile gave to his wife was caught on camera, and Katia adds a cheeky caption:&quot;Get yourself a man that looks at you like this 😂🥹 (And friends who send you pictures when they spot you on TV).&quot;Francisco Lindor’s wife, Katia, gushed over his husband's candid shot and shared it on her social media platform. (Via Instagram)&quot;The right partner who uplifts,&quot; Francisco Lindor’s wife, Katia, wrote in a heartfelt post for her husbandOn Wednesday, Katia shared a beautiful clip on her social media platform. The clip showcased her motherhood journey with her three children: Kalina Zoé (5 years), Amapola Chloé (2 years), and Koa Amani (5 months).She wrote an emotional caption:&quot;Thank you, my loves (especially my hubby), for embracing me wholly and completely. Your love gives me the freedom to be my truest self. While self-love should never depend on another, having the right partner who uplifts rather than diminishes makes the journey so much more beautiful.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe couple got married in December 2021 in Miami. Katie started hosting a podcast, &quot;The Un-a-Parent,&quot; in August 2022. In her podcast, she shares authentic conversations about what parenthood is like.