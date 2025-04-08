Francisco Lindor's wife Katia expresses 'deep gratitude' on 31st birthday after birth of third child 

Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia, has turned 31. The MLB shortstop is the same age, though he will turn 32 later this year following the end of the season. They just welcomed their third child together into the world, and Katia had nothing but gratitude for everything.

Ad

The couple welcomed Koa Amani Lindor to the world on March 31, just a few days after Lindor's 11th MLB season began. He did not miss much time on the paternity list.

The New York Mets star's wife posted pictures with her recently-added-to family and said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"No birthday glam this year—just deep gratitude and the raw reality of postpartum life: sleep-deprived, makeup-free, living in pajamas… and somehow, never more whole."

Ad

Trending

Ad

She said her 31 years on earth have led her to this moment where one "single frame" holds everything she considers near and dear to her heart. She added:

"Three perfect souls born from mine, and a partner who is my strength and my peace. My eyes are tired, my hands are full, but my heart and soul? Overflowing. This is everything. This is home. Paquito, Kalina, Amapola, and Koa—you are my world, the greatest gift I have."

Ad

Mets manager lauds Francisco Lindor for returning after child's birth

After Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia, gave birth to the couple's third child, the next Mets game, which was that evening, the shortstop was in the clubhouse with the team.

Francisco Lindor was available the day of his child's birth (Imagn)

The National League MVP runner-up from 2024 didn't miss a beat despite his child being born. His manager Carlos Mendoza said via MLB:

Ad

“I mean, it’s nothing new to us. This is a guy that wants to show and wants to perform and help the team. And even when his wife is having a new baby, he’s still thinking about the team. That’s who he is. He’s a leader -- special person, special guy, special player.”

The Mets beat the Miami Marlins 10-4 in that game. Lindor was available but was not needed as Juan Soto and company took care of business.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More