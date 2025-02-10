Francisco Lindor's wife Katia gives 3-word reaction to daughter Amapola hugging Mets star's bobblehead figurine

Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia, recently shared an adorable private moment featuring their younger daughter, Amapola. She often posts glimpses of her personal life, especially moments with her daughters with her 89.2K Instagram followers.

On Sunday, Katia posted a video of Amapola playing with a toy first aid kit while hugging her father’s bobblehead figure.

"Hugs for dad (Abrazos para papá),” Katia reacted to the adorable moment.

(Credits: Instagram/@katia.lindor)

In the clip, Amapola is dressed in a gray long-sleeve top and matching gray pants. The Francisco Lindor bobblehead, wearing a New York Mets uniform, sports sunglasses, a big smile and holds a beer bottle.

The video also captured a glimpse of Francisco Lindor and Katia’s elder daughter, Kalina, who was also playing with a toy. She wore an adorable pink sleeveless top and matching shorts.

Francisco Lindor and Katia welcomed their elder daughter, Kalina, in November 2020 and their younger daughter, Amapola, in June 2023. The couple announced their pregnancy in December 2024 and are expecting their third child in the coming months.

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia left Boston after Harvard Business School visit

Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia, recently visited Harvard Business School, where she was invited as a guest speaker. On Saturday, she shared pictures from her visit along with the caption:

“I want to extend my deepest gratitude to @hu_lead for such an inspiring experience. It was a true honor to be invited as a panelist and to contribute to the growth and empowerment of some of this country’s brightest Latinas and future leaders.”

Katia was invited as a speaker for Harvard Undergraduate Latina Empowerment and Development's Digital Storytelling workshop. After the event, she took to Instagram to bid farewell to Boston, posting a story and captioning it:

"Hasta Luego, Boston. (Until Later, Boston)"

(Credits: Instagram/@katia.lindor)

In the image, Katia is seen wearing a white top paired with a black overcoat and matching black pants. She completed her look with white sneakers, sunglasses, and a New York Mets cap while holding a luggage suitcase in one hand.

Meanwhile, her husband, Francisco Lindor, is set to begin spring training with the Mets later this month. The team's first spring training game is against the Houston Astros on February 22.

