Francisco Lindor's wife Katia gives sneak peek of family day out with Mets star and daughters Kalina & Amapola

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor has enjoyed the offseason by spending a lot of time with his wife Katia, daughter Kalina and son Amapola. The Lindor family is awaiting the arrival of a new member, as Katia is pregnant with a third child.

Lindor's wife posted a video on her Instagram story on Thursday, where she showed fans a glimpse of her family outing at a restaurant. Amapola sat on Katia's lap, and Katia cradled him with love, with Lindor sitting on the left side of Kalina.

"My everything, "Latia captioned her IG story (as translated from Spanish).

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia shares a video from their family outing. Source - Instagram/@katia.lindor

Lindor and Katia welcomed their daugher in December 2021 before welcoming Amapola in June 2023.

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia sheds light on navigating stress during pregnancy

Francisco Lindor and Katia revealed their pregnancy in December 2024 by sharing a series of pictures of Katia's baby bump on social media. Even though it was a wholesome moment for the family, it hasn't been without its fair share of stresses.

Talking about her problems related to pregnancy on Instagram on Tuesday, Katia opened up about how she navigated through stress during her pregnancy to help new mothers.

"Motherhood is a deeply tranformative experience. One that changes us physically, mentally, and emotionally. Our bodies go through big changes: scars, new curves, stretch marks; reflections of the ability to give life. Simultaneously, our mind adapts, facing from joy indescribably to exhaustion and doubts that redefines who we are," she wrote in the caption of the IG post.

"These changes can challenge our mood and self-esteem, but they also teach us to be resilent and value our strength. Embracing every version of ourselves is essential: accepting our scars, honoring our evolution, and loving ourselves with compassion," she added.

Katia Lindor advised young mothers that they need to channelize their emotions positively and not fall into the trap of negative emotions, especially during a sensitive time of their lives.

