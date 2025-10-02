Francisco Lindor's wife Katia makes her stance clear as Donald Trump fans' protest continues against Bad Bunny's 2026 Super Bowl halftime selection

Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia, has always been vocal about socio-political affairs. Katia has often criticized the policies of Donald Trump, the current President of the United States. Now, she has announced her stance on a recent issue that has a connection with Trump.

Ad

Like Katia, her compatriot Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, popularly known as Bad Bunny, is also a vocal critic of Trump and the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement [ICE].

As such, Bad Bunny's selection to headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show garnered criticism from the political right. Reacting to the matter, Lindor's wife re-shared the social media post of 'Dude With Sign' on her Instagram story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"but you SHOULD realize that Bad Bunny, like all Puerto Ricans, are US Citizens," she captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

Francisco Lindor's wife's Instagram story [Source: Instagram/katia.lindor]

Bad Bunny is a vocal advocate for Latinx rights and Puerto Rican independence. Earlier this year, he cancelled tour dates in the US mainland due to concerns about ICE raids at venues.

Ad

As such, critics have accused Bad Bunny of hypocrisy for agreeing to perform at the Super Bowl. They have also pointed out that he primarily performs in Spanish, arguing that English should be the dominant language at such a major event.

To complicate matters further, a Trump administration advisor suggested ICE agents could be present at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show.

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia gives a parting message to Jane Goodall

On Wednesday, British primatologist and anthropologist Jane Goodall died of natural causes in Los Angeles. She was 91. One of the most prominent figures in wildlife conservation, Goodall's death saddened many, including Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia.

Ad

Reacting to the sad news, Katia re-shared the social media post of Jane Goodall Institute that announced her death on her Instagram story.

"Rest in peace to this kind and gentle soul," she captioned the story, adding sad and heartbroken emojis.

Francisco Lindor's wife's Instagram story [Source: Instagram/katia.lindor]

Katia also shared a social media post that highlighted the thought-provoking quotes of Goodall.

Ad

"May your legacy live forever," she captioned the post.

Francisco Lindor's wife's Instagram story [Source: Instagram/katia.lindor]

Jane Goodall was born in April 1934 in Hampstead, London. She married Hugo van Lawick in 1964, and although the marriage ended in divorce in 1974, they had one son together. In 1975, she married Derek Bryceson, who passed away in 1980.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Safeer M S Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.



Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.



In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.



When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies. Know More